William Blair Weighs in on W.W. Grainger, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) – Analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for W.W. Grainger in a report released on Wednesday, June 30th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the industrial products company will earn $4.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.52.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $354.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $440.33.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $446.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $452.44. W.W. Grainger has a twelve month low of $304.84 and a twelve month high of $479.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.21.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.60%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $185,113,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 105.8% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 478,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,659,000 after purchasing an additional 245,712 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,495.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 228,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,896,000 after purchasing an additional 214,244 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $63,791,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,873,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,553,109,000 after purchasing an additional 144,903 shares during the last quarter. 68.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total value of $1,032,277.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,652,038.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total transaction of $916,163.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,352.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,688,815. Insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.05%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

