Wimmer Associates 1 LLC Acquires 2,884 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,733,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,699,742,000 after acquiring an additional 8,760,458 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,148,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,402,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699,308 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,219,532,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pfizer by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,973,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540,245 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,009,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,546,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.73. 16,595,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,253,314. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The stock has a market cap of $222.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.37.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFE. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.36.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

