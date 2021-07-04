Wimmer Associates 1 LLC Cuts Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC decreased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,598 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 22.7% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 8.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 220,467 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $53,701,000 after purchasing an additional 17,225 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth about $478,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.1% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 866,310 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $211,016,000 after purchasing an additional 33,725 shares in the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.00.

Shares of SYK stock traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $265.42. The company had a trading volume of 973,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,590. The business’s fifty day moving average is $256.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $176.07 and a fifty-two week high of $268.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.00 billion, a PE ratio of 71.93, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.97.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

