Wimmer Associates 1 LLC Has $2.02 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises 1.1% of Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,141,309 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,526,520,000 after buying an additional 73,845 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,471,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,232,196,000 after buying an additional 360,344 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,598,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $959,995,000 after buying an additional 49,887 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,555,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $944,253,000 after buying an additional 571,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,757,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $623,757,000 after buying an additional 269,127 shares during the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.57.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $381.49. 778,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,051. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $402.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $384.32. The company has a market capitalization of $106.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

In other news, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total transaction of $1,300,451.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. Insiders sold a total of 18,494 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,254 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.