Wimmer Associates 1 LLC Invests $210,000 in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC bought a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FISV. Truist Securities cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Truist cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.95.

FISV stock traded up $0.93 on Friday, reaching $109.27. 3,262,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,377,467. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.15 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.37, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Insiders have sold 23,025,000 shares of company stock worth $2,710,138,000 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

