Wimmer Associates 1 LLC Purchases 428 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the quarter. 3M accounts for approximately 2.6% of Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 2,164.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 26,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of 3M by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,029 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.45.

In other news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,414 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMM traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $199.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,612,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,391,342. 3M has a one year low of $148.80 and a one year high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $115.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.34.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 44.00%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.73%.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

