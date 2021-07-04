Wimmer Associates 1 LLC Sells 1,784 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC reduced its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VFC. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 69,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $893,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 224.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,802 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 106,421 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 125.2% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 599 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.33.

V.F. stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,346,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.17. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $57.59 and a 52-week high of $90.79. The company has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.96.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.62%.

In related news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,790.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $1,070,002.44. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.