Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 212.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Hormel Foods by 1,370.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $47.77 on Friday. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $43.45 and a one year high of $52.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.83.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $288,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,469 shares in the company, valued at $4,780,480.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 16,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $798,959.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,607.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,606,470 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

