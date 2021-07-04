Wolverine Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 938.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 644 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 414 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 680 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $261.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $277.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Truist lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $358.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.90.

In other news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total value of $839,177.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,510,313.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $117,216.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,955.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 7,089 shares of company stock worth $1,527,127. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $200.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $206.56. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $185.32 and a 52-week high of $306.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.39. The firm has a market cap of $51.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.66.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 43.06%. Analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

