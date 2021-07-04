Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $107,000 Stock Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 93.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,391 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 242.3% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 10,802 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 266,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,478,000 after purchasing an additional 52,832 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 16.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,468,000 after buying an additional 88,800 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth $1,049,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth $814,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.86.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $1,469,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,209,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,048,640.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 620,000 shares of company stock worth $43,131,000 over the last three months. 11.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $65.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.36. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $44.08 and a one year high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.65 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

