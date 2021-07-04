Wolverine Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 86.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,498 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 258.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $73.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.28 and a 1-year high of $81.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 15.26%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TSN shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Argus upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

