Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 97,005 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 94.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 97,005 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 459,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,610,000 after buying an additional 137,259 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 240.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 91,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 64,400 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 4.6% in the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 100,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,734,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,063,000 after buying an additional 21,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 671,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,086,000 after acquiring an additional 20,890 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KIM shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.32.

Shares of KIM stock opened at $20.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $22.31.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 99.83% and a return on equity of 18.60%. Research analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

In other news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $1,982,519.50. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

