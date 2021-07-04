Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes $111,000 Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total value of $871,720.08. Also, VP Richard K. Strege sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total value of $286,548.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,082.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,632 shares of company stock valued at $15,793,434. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Snap-on from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.50.

NYSE SNA opened at $223.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.47. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $128.66 and a 12 month high of $259.99. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $240.40.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. Snap-on had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 18.13%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 42.30%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

