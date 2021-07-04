Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes $114,000 Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight in the first quarter worth $200,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Black Knight by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in Black Knight by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 26,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 659,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,229,000 after buying an additional 23,420 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 139.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 58,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,164,000 after buying an additional 33,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BKI opened at $79.31 on Friday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $97.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.72.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Black Knight had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $349.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $1,023,165.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 13,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.77 per share, with a total value of $997,603.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BKI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James started coverage on Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.31.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

