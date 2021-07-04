Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Rice Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RICE)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RICE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $142,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $439,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,008,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,048,000. 55.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rice Acquisition alerts:

Rice Acquisition stock opened at $17.80 on Friday. Rice Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $18.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.00.

Rice Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rice Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Rice Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rice Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.