Wolves of Wall Street (WOWS) Trading 8.2% Higher This Week

Wolves of Wall Street (CURRENCY:WOWS) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. One Wolves of Wall Street coin can currently be bought for $139.92 or 0.00410464 BTC on popular exchanges. Wolves of Wall Street has a market capitalization of $831,117.83 and $724.00 worth of Wolves of Wall Street was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wolves of Wall Street has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wolves of Wall Street alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00054581 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003282 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00017821 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.62 or 0.00787977 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000346 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 49.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Wolves of Wall Street Profile

WOWS is a coin. It was first traded on February 10th, 2021. Wolves of Wall Street’s total supply is 19,767 coins and its circulating supply is 5,940 coins. Wolves of Wall Street’s official Twitter account is @WolvesWallst

According to CryptoCompare, “Wolves of Wall Street is a DeFi project expanding the use & value of NFTs as a CRYPTOFOLIO with implemented yield earning protocols, allocated assets, rewards & earn returns through gamification. “

Buying and Selling Wolves of Wall Street

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wolves of Wall Street directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wolves of Wall Street should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wolves of Wall Street using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wolves of Wall Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wolves of Wall Street and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.