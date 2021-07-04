Workiva (NYSE:WK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $115.72

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $115.72 and last traded at $115.66, with a volume of 224186 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Workiva presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.04 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.43.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Workiva had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.48%. The business had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Workiva’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $2,339,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 270,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,357,934.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jill Klindt sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total transaction of $821,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,813 shares in the company, valued at $3,999,250.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,200,095 in the last 90 days. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Washington Harbour Partners LP raised its position in shares of Workiva by 92.1% in the first quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 420,711 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,132,000 after purchasing an additional 201,709 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Workiva by 6.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Workiva by 0.6% in the first quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,039,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Workiva by 78.8% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 15,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Workiva during the first quarter worth about $291,000. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

