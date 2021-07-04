World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,051,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,680 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.66% of World Fuel Services worth $37,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INT. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in World Fuel Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 4,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 5,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Fuel Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ken Bakshi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Kasbar acquired 10,000 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.40 per share, for a total transaction of $314,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 878,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,585,747.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,628 shares of company stock worth $1,861,897 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

World Fuel Services stock opened at $31.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.79. World Fuel Services Co. has a 52 week low of $18.36 and a 52 week high of $37.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.46.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Equities analysts forecast that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.74%.

INT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products & services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products & services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations and military customers.

