XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,900 shares, an increase of 47.6% from the May 31st total of 46,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 174,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XFLT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 51,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $554,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000.

Get XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust alerts:

Shares of XFLT opened at $9.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.94. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.69.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.073 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.