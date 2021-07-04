Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Stake Cut by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 128,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 51,027 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,302,000 after acquiring an additional 19,418 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 41,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 13,830 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 11,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

XHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley raised their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of NYSE XHR opened at $18.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 6.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.34. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $21.40.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.35 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 75.76% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The business’s revenue was down 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

In other Xenia Hotels & Resorts news, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $414,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 448,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,261,204.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Taylor C. Kessel sold 11,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $217,362.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,164.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,259 shares of company stock worth $1,274,205 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.