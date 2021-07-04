XTX Topco Ltd Acquires New Position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 366 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of AMERCO by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,724,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in AMERCO by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 18,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMERCO stock opened at $603.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $578.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.92. AMERCO has a fifty-two week low of $289.95 and a fifty-two week high of $657.86.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($1.31). AMERCO had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.21) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow acquired 81,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $551.76 per share, with a total value of $45,139,485.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,562,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,896,875.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

AMERCO Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

