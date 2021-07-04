XTX Topco Ltd Acquires Shares of 2,142 Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,142 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its position in Installed Building Products by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 14,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

IBP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist upped their price objective on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Installed Building Products has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.17.

Installed Building Products stock opened at $120.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.81. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.10 and a 12-month high of $140.58.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $437.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.45 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 42.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is presently 27.65%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $4,566,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,893,313.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total value of $309,475.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,645.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,712 shares of company stock worth $11,542,667 over the last quarter. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Installed Building Products Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

