XTX Topco Ltd Buys New Stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 12.8% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 40,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,864,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 2.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 501.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $80.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.64. SL Green Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $40.47 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $226.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. SL Green Realty’s revenue was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.3033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.20%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SLG shares. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.80.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

