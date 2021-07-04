XTX Topco Ltd Invests $220,000 in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,863 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in EQT by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in EQT by 3.0% during the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 23,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its stake in EQT by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 20,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 1.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 93,028 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist upped their target price on EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of EQT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $21.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.08. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $12.19 and a 52 week high of $23.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $949.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

