XTX Topco Ltd Invests $234,000 in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $180,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,425,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on REGENXBIO from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. REGENXBIO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RGNX opened at $39.74 on Friday. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.92 and a 1-year high of $50.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.31.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $18.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.97 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 77.89%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current year.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

