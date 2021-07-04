XTX Topco Ltd Makes New $243,000 Investment in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 2,577.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 97,856 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Valvoline by 1,520.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 146,008 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 695,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,105,000 after acquiring an additional 11,065 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on VVV. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Valvoline has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.67.

Shares of VVV opened at $32.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.45. Valvoline Inc. has a one year low of $18.34 and a one year high of $34.65.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.11 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 317.87% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

Valvoline Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.