XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,482 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSS. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Federal Signal by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 5,984 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Federal Signal by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 757,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,121,000 after buying an additional 67,459 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in Federal Signal by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 15,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Federal Signal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Federal Signal by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,407 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 5,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on FSS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

FSS stock opened at $39.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07. Federal Signal Co. has a 1 year low of $27.29 and a 1 year high of $43.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.53.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $278.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.07 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.56%.

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

