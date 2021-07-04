XTX Topco Ltd Takes Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,696 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt raised its stake in Splunk by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 10,317 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in Splunk by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Splunk by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of Splunk by 4.2% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 5,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $812,243.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,756 shares in the company, valued at $19,908,768.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 8,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $1,123,626.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 341,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,254,915.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,327 shares of company stock valued at $5,678,379. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPLK stock opened at $142.29 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.28 and a 1 year high of $225.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.93. The stock has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 1.25.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.85 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Summit Insights raised Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Splunk from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Splunk from $240.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Splunk from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Splunk from $265.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.68.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

