Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,000 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the May 31st total of 78,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Yamaguchi Financial Group stock opened at $11.44 on Friday. Yamaguchi Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $11.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.44.

