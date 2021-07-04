YF Link Price Up 17.3% Over Last Week (YFL)

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. One YF Link coin can now be purchased for approximately $85.36 or 0.00240695 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, YF Link has traded 17.3% higher against the dollar. YF Link has a market cap of $4.40 million and approximately $206,143.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

YF Link Profile

YF Link (CRYPTO:YFL) is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YF Link is yflink.io . The official message board for YF Link is medium.com/yflink

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

YF Link Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YF Link should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YF Link using one of the exchanges listed above.

