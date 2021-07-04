Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Youdao (NYSE:DAO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $27.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Youdao Inc. is an intelligent learning company primarily in China. It engages in developing and using technologies to provide learning content, applications and solutions. The company also develops learning apps and smart learning devices as well as online courses. Youdao Inc. is based in HANGZHOU, China. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DAO. HSBC cut Youdao from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Youdao from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Youdao presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Shares of Youdao stock opened at $21.26 on Wednesday. Youdao has a 12-month low of $19.58 and a 12-month high of $47.70. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -8.54 and a beta of -0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.80.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $204.50 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Youdao will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAO. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Youdao by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Youdao in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Youdao in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Youdao by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Youdao in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. 17.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Youdao

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

