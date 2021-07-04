Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) CEO Sells $290,688.33 in Stock

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $290,688.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

YUM stock opened at $116.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.69 and a 12 month high of $122.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 37.0% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 158.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 1,484.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 648,288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,132,000 after acquiring an additional 607,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 16.3% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on YUM. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.72.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

