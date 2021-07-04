Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.03 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) to report sales of $12.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.67 million to $45.22 million. Intellia Therapeutics posted sales of $16.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full year sales of $36.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.45 million to $82.12 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $41.08 million, with estimates ranging from $22.80 million to $70.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.89% and a negative net margin of 288.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on NTLA shares. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $85.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $106.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $73.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.35.

In other news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $68,453.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline Dorsa sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $616,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,072.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 895,333 shares of company stock worth $102,980,552 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTLA. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 170.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

NTLA stock opened at $163.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of -66.55 and a beta of 2.11. Intellia Therapeutics has a one year low of $16.54 and a one year high of $202.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.89.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

