Zacks: Analysts Expect AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) to Announce -$0.26 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) to post ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AC Immune’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.21). AC Immune reported earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AC Immune will report full year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to $0.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to $0.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AC Immune.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). AC Immune had a negative return on equity of 31.66% and a negative net margin of 405.01%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of AC Immune from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of AC Immune by 34.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in AC Immune during the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in AC Immune by 2,711.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 24,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP bought a new position in shares of AC Immune in the first quarter worth approximately $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACIU opened at $8.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $605.90 million, a PE ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 0.78. AC Immune has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.94.

AC Immune

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

