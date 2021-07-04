Zacks: Analysts Expect GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) will report earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for GDS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. GDS reported earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GDS will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to $0.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GDS.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

GDS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Macquarie cut their price target on GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in GDS by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in GDS by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in GDS by 1.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in GDS by 19.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in GDS by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDS stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.42. 1,139,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,342,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.73. GDS has a twelve month low of $66.89 and a twelve month high of $116.76. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.07 and a beta of 1.03.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

