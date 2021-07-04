Zacks: Analysts Expect GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) will announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for GP Strategies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. GP Strategies posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 91.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that GP Strategies will report full-year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GP Strategies.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. GP Strategies had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $114.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.66 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on GP Strategies from $15.00 to $17.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered GP Strategies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised GP Strategies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on GP Strategies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on GP Strategies from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its position in shares of GP Strategies by 11.2% during the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 444,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,754,000 after buying an additional 44,667 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in GP Strategies by 75.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in GP Strategies by 12.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,450,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,316,000 after purchasing an additional 160,607 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in GP Strategies during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in GP Strategies during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPX traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.70. 38,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,186. The company has a market capitalization of $273.97 million, a PE ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.58. GP Strategies has a 52-week low of $7.23 and a 52-week high of $18.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.10.

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company offers workforce transformation services, including organizational performance solutions comprising managed learning services, digital learning strategies and content development, business consulting, and leadership development solutions; and technical performance solutions consisting of technical training and consulting services, enterprise technology adoption, and human capital management implementation services.

