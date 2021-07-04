Zacks: Analysts Expect Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.64 Billion

Equities analysts expect Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) to post sales of $7.64 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Jabil’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.62 billion to $7.65 billion. Jabil posted sales of $7.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Jabil will report full year sales of $29.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.50 billion to $29.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $30.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.99 billion to $31.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Jabil.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JBL shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Argus boosted their price objective on Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.67.

NYSE JBL traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $58.38. 396,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,478. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.61. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Jabil has a fifty-two week low of $30.15 and a fifty-two week high of $58.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

In related news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $27,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 204,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,098,899. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,352 shares of company stock worth $6,598,398 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 322,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,706,000 after purchasing an additional 17,451 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 353,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,053,000 after purchasing an additional 31,923 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 524,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,312,000 after purchasing an additional 136,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

