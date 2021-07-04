Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Will Announce Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Analysts expect Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.41 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Altus Midstream’s earnings. Altus Midstream reported earnings per share of $2.16 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altus Midstream will report full-year earnings of $4.09 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.63 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Altus Midstream.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $2.12. Altus Midstream had a negative return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $34.15 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Altus Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altus Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,424,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altus Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,269,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Altus Midstream by 1,832.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 39,018 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its stake in Altus Midstream by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 33,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Altus Midstream by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Altus Midstream stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.43. The company had a trading volume of 42,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,369. Altus Midstream has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $72.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.29 and a beta of 3.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.64%. Altus Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 284.36%.

Altus Midstream

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its assets included approximately 182 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 46 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks.

