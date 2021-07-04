Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) to Post $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) will report earnings per share of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.20. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.21. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.53. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.94 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 447.47% and a net margin of 35.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 22.80 and a current ratio of 22.80. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $8.63 and a 1 year high of $13.34.

In related news, Director Mark G. Currie sold 23,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total value of $273,187.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 570,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,608,467.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 2,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $25,443.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 197,437 shares in the company, valued at $2,418,603.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,880 shares of company stock valued at $325,973 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 81,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 51,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 502,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

