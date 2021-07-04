Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $687.68 Million

Equities analysts expect Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) to announce $687.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $712.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $676.00 million. Maxim Integrated Products posted sales of $545.37 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products will report full year sales of $2.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Maxim Integrated Products.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $665.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.48 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 41.37%. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.55.

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $104.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,048,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,376. Maxim Integrated Products has a one year low of $61.17 and a one year high of $105.49. The stock has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 10,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total value of $991,278.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,319,480. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,626,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,067,388,000 after buying an additional 973,357 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 21.6% during the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 10,945,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,000,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,880 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,808,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $438,402,000 after purchasing an additional 139,860 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter worth about $280,302,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 113.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,110,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

