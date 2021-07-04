Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $251.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to report sales of $251.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $252.28 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $250.70 million. Merit Medical Systems posted sales of $218.37 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Merit Medical Systems.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $248.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.06 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 10.74%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MMSI. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.11.

In other news, Director A Scott Anderson sold 23,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total value of $1,407,479.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,372.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Wright sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $321,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,287.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,666 shares of company stock valued at $3,717,133 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 314.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $64.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 914.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.28. Merit Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $39.44 and a fifty-two week high of $65.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

