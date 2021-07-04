Zacks: Brokerages Expect Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Will Announce Earnings of $2.73 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) to report earnings of $2.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.49 and the highest is $3.18. Acuity Brands reported earnings of $2.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full-year earnings of $9.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.90 to $9.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.28 to $11.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Acuity Brands.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.68. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $899.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on AYI shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Acuity Brands from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.19.

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $198,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,900,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $547,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 781,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $128,913,000 after purchasing an additional 310,603 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,327,613 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $549,056,000 after purchasing an additional 221,732 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 29.3% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 923,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $152,372,000 after purchasing an additional 209,277 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Acuity Brands stock traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $178.73. 631,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,490. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.63. Acuity Brands has a fifty-two week low of $87.12 and a fifty-two week high of $194.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 6.92%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

