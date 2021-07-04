Zacks: Brokerages Expect H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Will Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Analysts expect H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for H.B. Fuller’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $0.89. H.B. Fuller reported earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will report full-year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover H.B. Fuller.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $827.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.37 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS.

FUL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

NYSE FUL traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.47. 237,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,857. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.80. H.B. Fuller has a 12-month low of $41.73 and a 12-month high of $70.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1675 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.59%.

In other news, CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total value of $337,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,319,458.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 1,797 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $125,843.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,784 shares in the company, valued at $335,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,419 shares of company stock worth $1,540,813. Insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 865,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,889,000 after purchasing an additional 140,685 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 822,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,736,000 after buying an additional 67,093 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in H.B. Fuller by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 735,780 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,288,000 after acquiring an additional 11,996 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 19.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 334,074 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,017,000 after purchasing an additional 54,923 shares during the period. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the first quarter worth $16,785,000. 93.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

