Zacks: Brokerages Expect NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) to Announce $0.78 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for NBT Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. NBT Bancorp posted earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NBT Bancorp.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $116.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.78 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In other news, insider Matthew K. Durkee sold 7,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $307,678.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 687.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in NBT Bancorp by 122.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NBTB stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.59. 131,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,121. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.43. NBT Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $42.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.57%.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

