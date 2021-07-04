Zacks: Brokerages Expect Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $69.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) will post $69.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $64.70 million and the highest is $74.63 million. Westport Fuel Systems reported sales of $35.96 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 93.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will report full year sales of $345.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $343.16 million to $347.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $415.75 million, with estimates ranging from $406.90 million to $424.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Westport Fuel Systems.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Westport Fuel Systems had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $76.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.20 million. Westport Fuel Systems’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Westport Fuel Systems from $5.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WPRT. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,212,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 2,253.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,177,360 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,845,000 after buying an additional 3,042,360 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 266.0% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 814,544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,857,000 after buying an additional 591,975 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,154,000. Finally, S&T Bank raised its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. S&T Bank now owns 1,665,148 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,357,000 after buying an additional 550,198 shares during the period. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WPRT traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,275,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,589,811. Westport Fuel Systems has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $12.95. The company has a market capitalization of $793.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.00 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.66.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer, Independent Aftermarket, and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.