Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axos Financial Inc. is the holding company for BofI Federal Bank, which provides financing for single and multifamily residential properties, small-to-medium size businesses in target sectors and selected specialty finance receivables. BofI Federal Bank provides consumer and business banking products. Axos Financial Inc., formerly known as BofI Holding Inc., is based in San Diego, California. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Axos Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on Axos Financial in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.86.

Shares of NYSE:AX opened at $46.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.67. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Axos Financial has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $54.36.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $159.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.43 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 28.60%. On average, research analysts predict that Axos Financial will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David X. Park sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $231,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,268.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 804.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

