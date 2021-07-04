Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sale, service and rental of construction and industrial machinery. It operates through the Construction and Mining product segments. The companys product include mini, medium and large excavators; wheel loaders; demolition equipment; metal recycling equipment; forest machines; rigid dump trucks, compaction equipment; cranes & foundation machines and double front work machine. It also offers global e-service and mine management systems. Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hitachi Construction Machinery from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HTCMY opened at $62.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 67.72 and a beta of 0.87. Hitachi Construction Machinery has a 1-year low of $48.85 and a 1-year high of $70.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Hitachi Construction Machinery had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 1.28%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hitachi Construction Machinery will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Company Profile

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, rental, and service of construction and transportation machinery, environmental related products, and other machines and devices worldwide. It offers mini excavators, wheel loaders, mini wheel loaders, road construction machinery, large and ultra-large hydraulic excavators, rigid dump trucks, and double arm working machines.

