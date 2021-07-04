Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing therapies to treat the mitochondrial dysfunction associated with genetic mitochondrial diseases and many common age-related diseases. The company’s product pipeline includes Elamipretide, SBT-20 and SBT-272 which are in clinical stage. Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is based in Newton, Massachusetts. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MITO. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Stealth BioTherapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

Stealth BioTherapeutics stock opened at $1.51 on Thursday. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $83.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.43.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Research analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MITO. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics by 1,995.9% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 788,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 750,417 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics by 536.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 568,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 478,903 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics by 234.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 78,804 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 4.46% of the company’s stock.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate is Elamipretide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat barth syndrome, phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne cardiomyopathy, phase 2a clinical trial to treat friedreich's ataxia, phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration, phase 2 clinical trial to treat leber's hereditary optic neuropathy, and phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of replisome myopathies.

