Zacks Investment Research Lowers Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. is a mining company with operations principally in Virginia and West Virginia. The company supplies metallurgical products to the steel industry. Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc., formerly known as Contura Energy Inc., is based in BRISTOL, Tenn. “

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

AMR opened at $25.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market cap of $462.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.57. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $26.93.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $386.25 million during the quarter. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative return on equity of 75.00% and a negative net margin of 28.90%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, CEO David J. Stetson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.52 per share, with a total value of $72,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 250,365 shares in the company, valued at $3,635,299.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $791,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,250,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. 68.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc operates as a mining company. It produces, processes, and sells met coal and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. It operates through two segments, Met and CAPP-Thermal. The Met segments operates five active mines and two preparation plants in Virginia; and seventeen active mines and five preparation plants in West Virginia.

