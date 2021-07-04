Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. operates as a holding company for Bridgewater Bank which provides personal and commercial banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs and high-net-worth individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market savings, certificates of deposit accounts; bridge, home equity, residential interim construction, lot, construction, commercial real estate, long term multi-family, working capital, letters of credit and executive lines of credit options and debit and credit cards. Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota. “

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $453.05 million, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.92. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $18.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $26.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.75 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 13.00%. Research analysts anticipate that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Todd B. Urness bought 4,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.34 per share, for a total transaction of $71,180.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,090,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,917,558.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 20.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWB. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 576.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 290.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. 48.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

